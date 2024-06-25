Pune Porsche Accident Case: Top Citations from Bombay High Court in Porsche Accident Case

New Delhi:
A 17-year-old boy who was involved in the Porsche car accident that killed two technicians in Pune last month has been given a big relief by the Bombay High Court, which ordered him to be immediately released from an observation centre.
Here are the main quotes from the Bombay High Court:
-
“We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with the Law) will be placed in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt).”
-
“Amidst the immediate reaction to the accident, the knee-jerk reaction and the public outcry, the age of the CCL was not taken into account.”
-
“The CCL is under 18 years old. Their age must be taken into account.”
-
“We are subject to the law, the aims and objectives of the Youth Justice Act and must treat him like any child in conflict with the law, despite the seriousness of the offence.”
-
“He is already in rehabilitation, which is a primary objective, and he has already been referred to a psychologist and the sessions with the psychologist will continue.”
The order was approved in a statement filed by the 17-year-old’s paternal aunt, who claimed he was being detained illegally and requested his immediate release. Police claimed that the teenager was drunk while he was driving the luxury car when he crashed into a two-wheeler in the early hours of May 19.
