Pune Porsche Accident Case: Top Citations from Bombay High Court in Porsche Accident Case

“We allow the petition and order his release. The CCL (Child in Conflict with the Law) will be placed in the care and custody of the petitioner (paternal aunt).”

“Amidst the immediate reaction to the accident, the knee-jerk reaction and the public outcry, the age of the CCL was not taken into account.”

“The CCL is under 18 years old. Their age must be taken into account.”

“We are subject to the law, the aims and objectives of the Youth Justice Act and must treat him like any child in conflict with the law, despite the seriousness of the offence.”