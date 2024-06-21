Pune girl and her friend arrested after hanging from tall building for reel

Pune:

The Bharti Vidyapeeth police station arrested a man and a woman for performing a potentially deadly stunt by clicking a reel atop a ruined temple, an official said here on Friday.

They are identified as Mihir Gandhi, 27, and his friend Minakshi Salunkhe, 23, while a third person who was making the reel is on the run.

“After getting information about the video, we started investigations and managed to track them down. They were summoned to the police station last night and placed under arrest. We have charged them under Section 336 of the IPC and others,” senior inspector of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station Dashrath Patil told IANS.

However, since the offense is a minor one with a jail term of less than six months plus fine or both, they will not be taken into custody, Patil added.

Earlier this week, people in Pune were shocked to see the boy, girl and unidentified reel maker performing a daring feat on the roof of an abandoned temple.

Gandhi was seen lying on the edge of the temple roof and the laughing Salunkhe girl cautiously climbed down, grabbed his hand and was seen hanging in the air from a height equivalent to at least a 10-storey building.

The background showed the depth beneath the building, indicating that should his grip slip, he would have met a bloody end as speeding vehicles travel on a nearby road.

The video, which quickly went viral, sparked angry responses from people who demanded severe punishment for the duo for endangering their lives and setting a bad example to others, especially the youth.

Patil said the police are looking for the third accomplice who was shooting the reel with his mobile and expressed hope that he would be caught soon.

