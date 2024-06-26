Pune doctor and teenage daughter test positive for Zika virus

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter tested positive for the Zika virus (Representative)

Pune:

A 46-year-old doctor and his teenage daughter have tested positive for Zika virus infection in Pune city, Maharashtra, but their health condition is stable, an official said today.

The man recently developed symptoms like fever and rashes, and was admitted to a private hospital. The medical facility sent his blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in the city for testing. On June 21, his reports confirmed that he had tested positive for Zika virus infection, a health official at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said.

The doctor is a resident of Erandwane area of ​​the city, he said.

“After testing positive, blood samples of five members of his family were collected and sent for testing, and it was found that his 15-year-old daughter also tested positive for the infection,” the official added.

Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which also transmits infections such as dengue and chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

After these two cases were reported in the city, the PMC health department started conducting surveillance, the official said.

Although no other suspected cases have been found in the area, authorities have begun taking precautionary measures such as fogging and fumigation to curb mosquito breeding, he said.

“Mosquito samples have been collected by the state health department. We have initiated general public awareness in the area and given instructions to monitor the health of pregnant women in the area. Zika does not cause serious complications in general, but If a pregnant woman becomes infected, it can cause microcephaly in the fetus,” he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)