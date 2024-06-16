Pune-based PNG Indian jewelery store in US emptied within minutes in devastating attack

Thieves loot US store of Pune-based PNG Jewelers

New Delhi:

In what looked like scenes from a heist movie, twenty masked men broke into a jewelry store based in Pune, United States, and emptied it.

CCTV cameras from the PNG Jewelers store in Sunnyvale, California, show the robbers, all masked and some wearing hoodies, running into the store after smashing the glass doors. Images of the robbery have been widely shared on social media.

A lone security guard was easily overpowered.

Once inside, the thieves are seen spreading through the store and breaking all the desks where the jewelry is kept.

Each desk seemed to have a pre-assigned thief as they broke glass and stuffed loot inside backpacks.

The entire event lasted less than three minutes, according to CCTV footage. Their method indicated that they were familiar with the layout of the floor, as they may have closely inspected the store before launching the attack, according to local media.

Raw video: Crush and grab robbery at a Bay Area jewelry store. Shocking video of a robbery with hammers and tools at PNG Jewelers USA in Sunnyvale. Police say they have made five arrests and are looking for more suspects. pic.twitter.com/VauMk16Vge – Apple Seed (@AppleSeedTX) June 15, 2024

Five suspects have been arrested, local media said.

The Pune-based jeweler says on its website that from a single store in a small town to a chain of stores with a global presence, the group was named after the late businessman Purshottam Narayan Gadgil.

PNG Jewelers has 35 stores in India, the United States and Dubai, it says on its website.