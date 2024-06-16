Proud Police Officer N Venkareshwarlu Greets Daughter of Bureaucrat N Uma Harathi at Training Event, Photo Wins Internet

In the viral photo, N Venkateshwarlu is seen greeting his daughter.

New Delhi:

N Venkareshwarlu, superintendent of police who serves as deputy director of the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), beamed with pride as he greeted his daughter N Uma Harathi, a trainee officer of the Indian Administrative Services.

On Saturday, the officers in training went to TSPA for a seminar where father and daughter shared a touching moment.

N Uma Harathi cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 and ranked third. The Indian Express reported.

Ms Harathi is now part of the training group of probationary IAS officers at the Marri Chenna Reddy Institute of Human Resource Development (MCR HRD).

His visit to the state police academy was part of the training. She and her fellow officers in training received a presentation on the TSPA training role and methodology, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The event took place on Saturday, June 15, one day before Father’s Day.