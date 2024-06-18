Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Activist, Strategist and Candidate: Priyanka Gandhi’s Political Journey

Priyanka Gandhi all set to contest Lok Sabha election poll from Wayanad

New Delhi:

The Congress’s decision to field Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the by-election in Kerala’s Wayanad marks her debut in electoral politics, but she has been a part of the party’s campaigns and outreach programs for about two decades. Her political journey has seen her grow from a campaign face to a party organizer who also works in strategy.

Ms. Gandhi Vadra has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a master’s degree in Buddhist studies. She is married to businessman Robert Vadra and has two children: Raihan and Miraya.

Gandhi’s younger sister, often compared to her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her looks and taste for hand-woven saris, took her first step into politics in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections that marked the debut election of his brother Rahul. Before the general elections that year, she campaigned for Rahul in Amethi and his mother Sonia in Raebareli.

In fact, many expected it to be Priyanka, more charismatic and eloquent, who would take the political step before Rahul. While Rahul was considered to be a reluctant politician, many believed that Priyanka was the true representative of the Nehru-Gandhi family’s political legacy. But in the 2004 elections she remained on the sidelines. One reason cited by many is that she wanted to focus on her young children first before devoting herself to politics full time.

As the years passed, his role in Congress expanded, albeit slowly. In the 2007 Uttar Pradesh elections, she focused on interacting with local leaders and addressing infighting in the Assembly segments under the Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats. The Congress won 22 seats in the Assembly that year, three fewer than in 2002.

Over the next decade, he would largely appear only during elections and campaign for Congress in family strongholds. 2019 marked her formal entry into politics when the Congress appointed her general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the country’s politically most important state. The following year, she was named statewide manager.

Gandhi Vadra came to the political limelight during the Congress protest over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which a car allegedly driven by BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni’s son ran over some farmers. She was first placed under house arrest, but she managed to evade the police and head towards Lakhimpur Kheri. She was subsequently arrested. The images of Gandhi Vadra confronting the police catapulted her from being a campaign face to a full-fledged politician who takes to the streets and does not back down from state power.

The 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh were the first major campaign he led. The Congress fought alone and its manifesto focused on youth and women empowerment. Gandhi Vadra led the struggle with the slogan Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon, which aimed to reach out to women voters. However, the efforts did not bear fruit and the Congress won only two seats after contesting 399, five less than in 2017.

The defeat in Uttar Pradesh was a reality check for the Congress about its waning strength in the key state. Addressing party workers after the elections, Ms Gandhi Vadra asked them to intensify their efforts to connect with the people and emphasized that election promises have no impact unless the party expands its reach to the grassroots.

After the party’s reshuffle in December 2023, Gandhi Vadra remained Congress general secretary but did not hold the UP post. Her next big test was this year’s general election. In these polls, which saw the Congress recover from its score of 52 in 2019 to 99 seats, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra played a key role in taking on the BJP and fine-tuning the party’s strategies.

From countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘mangalsutra’ allegation to camping in the family strongholds of Amethi and Raebareli, he actively participated and was among the most visible faces of the Congress in its Lok Sabha election campaign.

When the Prime Minister accused the Congress of preparing a wealth distribution scheme under which women would lose their mangalsutra, Gandhi Vadra gave an emotional and forceful response: she said that her grandmother Indira Gandhi had donated her mangalsutra to India’s war fund. and that his mother Sonia sacrificed hers for this country when Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated.

In Uttar Pradesh, especially Amethi and Raebareli, he led the Congress campaign while Rahul Gandhi traveled across the country to attend rallies. The results were impressive. The Congress won both strongholds, with Gandhi family loyalist KL Sharma scoring a shock victory over BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi. Congress won 6 seats in UP. Gandhi Vadra was also the voice of the party in multiple television interviews in which he countered the BJP’s attacks and articulated his party’s position.

With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and the Congress selecting Priyanka Gandhi from there, Parliament could get another charismatic leader who will make the opposition’s case stronger.