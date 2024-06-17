Priyanka Gandhi to debut in polls from Wayanad

New Delhi:

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s much-awaited electoral debut will take place in Wayanad in Kerala, a seat that will soon be vacated by her brother, Congressman Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi will represent Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli, the family stronghold traditionally represented by her mother Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha. Mrs Gandhi left Raebareli earlier this year and is now a Rajya Sabha member.

Soon after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge made the announcement, Gandhi Vadra said she was not nervous about contesting and would give Wayanad “the best”.

The other family stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, Amethi, is already back in Congress hands, with former Gandhi family aide KL Sharma edging out former BJP Union minister Smriti Irani.