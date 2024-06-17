Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi retains Raebareli seat

Making two major announcements, the Congress on Monday said Rahul Gandhi has decided to give up the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala in favor of the family bastion of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and, ending years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will finally occupy his position. electoral debut in the constituency he leaves vacant.

Announcing the decisions after a high-level Congress meeting, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, flanked by the Gandhi brothers, said the decision on which constituency to vacate was now taken as the last day to do so, Tuesday.

“The party has decided that Rahul Gandhi should retain the Raebareli seat because it has been close to him and his family for generations. People in the constituency and people in the Congress feel that this will also be good for the party. More importantly , “She has received love from the people of Wayanad and the people there want her to retain the seat, but the rules do not allow it, so we have decided that Priyanka ji will contest from Wayanad,” he said in Hindi.

“Priyanka Gandhi had said ‘ladki hoon, sakti hoon boy’ (I am a girl, I can fight) and this boy can fight from there (Wayanad) now,” she said with a laugh while thanking Mrs Gandhi for the Congress’ success in Amethi, Raebareli and other constituencies.