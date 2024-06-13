Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad? Electoral debut may finally happen, sources say

The by-election will be held within six months of Gandhi resigning from the constituency.

Speculation about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s electoral debut had reached a crescendo before the Lok Sabha polls, only to deflate completely when she decided not to contest the elections. However, rumors have started picking up steam again, with sources telling NDTV on Thursday that the Congress leader could be the Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency bypoll if Rahul Gandhi vacates the seat.

Gandhi, who had won the Lok Sabha elections – by considerable margins – in the Raebareli and Wayanad constituencies, also fanned the flames of a possible debut for his sister when he said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost “by two “three lakh votes” if his sister had fought him in Varanasi.

Long story

The ‘will he or won’t he’ over Gandhi’s participation in the elections has existed at least since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when there was speculation that he might challenge Prime Minister Modi in the Varanasi constituency at a time when Congress was fighting. to stop the BJP juggernaut.

After that did not happen, Mrs Gandhi herself said she did not rule out contesting the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, when she was Congress General Secretary for the state. In fact, she had hinted that she might be the candidate for prime minister, only to say hours later that she had said it ironically.

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Sonia Gandhi resigned from the Raebareli seat, which she had held since 2004, and became a Rajya Sabha MP. This time, speculation was considered almost a certainty. It was reported that Priyanka Gandhi would contest against Raebareli and her brother would fight to win back Amethi from BJP’s Smriti Irani.

Sources had said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had asked the Gandhi brothers to take a decision but had made it known that he would like both of them to appear. He had also said that if they did not fight from the strongholds, he would send a wrong message to the workers, the Congress allies in the opposition and the NDA.

However, Mrs. Gandhi had decided not to object. Sources close to her had said that she had taken the decision because if she had also won the Lok Sabha elections, it would have led to three Gandhis being in Parliament – her mother, her brother and her – giving credence to the BJP’s dynastic political charge. .

Winning call?

The Congress leader had spent most of her time campaigning in Raebareli and Amethi, both of which were won by her party with huge margins. When the Lok Sabha results came in, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance surprised the BJP and pollsters by winning 43 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 constituencies, with the Congress alone moving to six from its tally of one in 2019. The BJP, which had won 62 constituencies last time, was reduced to 33, four less than the Samajwadi Party’s 37.

After the results, Rahul Gandhi also praised his sister’s role and thanked the residents of UP.

Rahul Gandhi’s dilemma

Gandhi’s participation in the Wayanad by-election will depend on Rahul Gandhi deciding to give up the constituency, which had given him a victory when he lost Amethi in 2019, in favor of Raebareli. While he said on Wednesday that he faces a dilemma and is still undecided, saying only that his final decision will make people in both constituencies happy, sources have said he will almost certainly choose to go with Raebareli because of the importance of the UP. in national politics.

Two senior congressional officials have also made statements to this effect.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a key advisor to the Gandhi family, who dealt a shock defeat to Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi, urged Rahul Gandhi to retain the Raebareli seat, while Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief, K Sudhakaran, hinted that the leader might resign from Wayanad Lok. Sabha seat.

“We should not be sad because Rahul Gandhi, who is supposed to lead the nation, cannot be expected to stay in Wayanad. Therefore, we should not be sad. Everyone should understand him and give him all their wishes and support,” Sudhakaran said. .

Congress workers have also raised banners in Wayanad asking Gandhi not to “leave” them. The banners also asked him to ensure that Priyanka Gandhi “takes care” of the people of Wayanad if he decided to resign from the constituency.

The by-election will be held within six months of Gandhi vacating a seat, setting the stage for an interesting contest.