Prince Louis steals the show with dancing at Kate Middleton’s first public event

New Delhi:

Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and his wife Kate, stole the show today during the Princess of Wales’s first public appearance since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer. The 6-year-old was seen dancing during today’s Trooping the Color ceremony, which marks the official birthday of British monarch King Charles. Videos of Louis dancing have gone viral on social media.

In the videos, Louis is seen standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with Kate and her siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during the parade. He starts dancing impromptu and doesn’t stop even after a mild reprimand from his older sister Charlotte.

Kate, whose real name is Princess Catherine, is seen smiling as Louis continues to dance.

Minutes before Louis’ joyous moment, Kate rode in a carriage with her three children before disembarking to watch the proceedings from a viewing point.

The crowds lining the streets waved and applauded as the carriage passed.

The appearance comes almost three months after the future queen revealed that she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. The 42-year-old princess had not been seen at a public engagement since a church service on Christmas Day last year.

Charles was traveling in a separate carriage with Queen Camilla, followed by Prince William, Charles’s heir and Catherine’s husband, who was on horseback along with other senior members of the royal family.