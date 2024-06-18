Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to J&K this week contains a big political message

Srinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first in his third term, sending a massive political message after the successful conclusion of the general elections in the Union Territory.

The occasion will be the celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day, during which it will join a youth program. Being in Jammu and Kashmir and leading a Yoga program on the shores of Dal Lake at that point will be an exercise in optics for the international community.

Ten years ago, the United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day and last year, the global celebration of yoga was led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters in New York.

With the visit sandwiched between two elections – the just-concluded general elections and the upcoming assembly elections, for which preparations are underway – it also sends a positive signal in the country and around the world.

The visit is also expected to balance widespread concern following a series of terror attacks in the Jammu region. The reaction of terrorists after the abrogation of Article 370 and record voter turnout in the Kashmir Valley was followed by questions about security.

The Prime Minister’s presence is intended to indicate the confidence of the government and the long-term plans it has for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The erstwhile state, which was divided into two Union Territories in 2019, held its last state-level elections in 2014. In June 2018, the alliance government of the BJP and the People’s Democratic Party collapsed as the BJP ended its links.

Now, according to sources, preparations are progressing on a war footing in the Electoral Commission. The May 2022 delimitation order created a 90-member Assembly, with 47 seats in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu.

The other big event at stake for Prime Minister Modi’s third term is the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, which many expect to be scheduled after the assembly elections.