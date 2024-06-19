Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the ruins of ancient Nalanda University in Rajgir of Bihar

Prime Minister Modi today visited the ruins of the ancient Nalanda University, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Rajgir, Bihar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited the ruins of ancient Nalanda, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, in Rajgir.

The ruins of ancient Nalanda comprise the archaeological remains of a monastic and scholastic institution. It includes stupas, shrines, viharas (residential and educational buildings) and important works of art in stucco, stone and metal. Nalanda stands out for being the oldest university in the Indian subcontinent.

Soon after his visit to the ruins, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University.

Elaborate security measures have been put in place ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Nalanda.

Prime Minister Modi was briefed about the ancient ruins by Gautami Bhattacharya, superintendent archaeologist of ASI Patna Circle.

Ahead of his visit to Nalanda today, the Prime Minister wrote in a post on glorious past. This university will surely go a long way in meeting the educational needs of the youth.”

