Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Italy for G7 meeting and talks with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy today to attend the G7 Summit outreach session and hold bilateral meetings with world leaders. During his one-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the summit session on ‘Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean’, which will be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and will be joined by Pope Francis.

“We look forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a better future,” he posted on X after landing in Italy.

Before his departure, Prime Minister Modi said he was "glad" that his first visit for the third consecutive term will be to Italy for the G7 Summit.

G7 leaders: US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel — began two days of summit talks in Puglia on Thursday.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from as many as 11 developing countries from Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.

Prime Minister Modi’s live visit to Italy: ‘A full day for him,’ says Center on PM’s visit to Italy Friday is a “busy day” for him, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Italy. “We have several bilateral meetings scheduled with world leaders. He will also address the G7 Summit outreach session,” Jaiswal said in a video message from Brindisi airport. P.M @Narendra Modi arrives in Apulia, Italy, for the G7 Summit. 🎥 Here is an overview of your one-day visit. pic.twitter.com/MLBVZP7K16 – Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 13, 2024

G7 Summit 2024 LIVE: A look at the member countries The Group of Seven or G7 is an informal forum that brings together Italy, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The European Union also participates in the Group and is represented at the summits by the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission.

G7 Summit 2024 LIVE Updates: World leaders to approve $50 billion loan for Ukraine G7 leaders were ready to agree at the G20 Summit in Italy on a new $50 billion loan for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to join US President Joe Biden and leaders from Italy, Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan at a session of the Puglia talks dedicated to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I warmly remember my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister (Giorgia) Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda," he said. "During the discussions at the outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to achieve greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under the presidency of India and the upcoming G7 Summit. and deliberate on issues that are crucial for the Global South," he said. I will attend the G7 Summit in Italy. I look forward to meeting other world leaders and discussing a wide range of topics aimed at improving our planet and improving people's lives. https://t.co/wjJ2iGnWYo – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024 Prime Minister Modi also said that he looked forward to meeting other leaders who would participate in the Summit.

G7 Summit 2024: “We look forward to productive discussions,” says PM Modi After landing in Italy for the 2024 G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi said he “looks forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders.” “Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a better future,” he posted on X. He landed in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit. We look forward to engaging in productive discussions with world leaders. Together, we aim to address global challenges and foster international cooperation for a better future. pic.twitter.com/muXi30p4Bj – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2024