Prime Minister Narendra Modi praises President Om Birla and key bills passed under his leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as Lok Sabha Speaker. The Prime Minister said Birla will play an important role in ensuring that the House meets the expectations of the people.

“I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance over the next five years,” Prime Minister Modi said. “Your sweet smile keeps the whole house happy.”

“It is a matter of honor that you have been elected to this post for the second time,” Prime Minister Modi said, congratulating Mr Birla. “I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years. Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy.”

Birla, BJP MP from Kota, was elected through oral vote and the opposition parties fielded Congressman K Suresh as their candidate for the post. Despite the competition, Birla’s re-election was met with great acclaim across the House.

In his congratulatory speech, Prime Minister Modi praised Birla for his conduct during his previous tenure as president.

“The works that were not carried out during 70 years of independence were possible thanks to this House under his presidency. Key bills were passed under his leadership. Several milestones follow one another on the long road of democracy. On some occasions we receive the opportunity to set milestones. I am very confident that the country will be proud of the achievements of the 17th Lok Sabha,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s praise for Om Birla was not only for his role in Parliament but also for his work as an MP. Prime Minister Modi highlighted Birla’s work in Kota and suggested that he would inspire the new generation of MPs to emulate his commitment to public welfare.