Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nalanda University: Travel to Nalanda within 10 days of taking oath of third term Good omen for India: Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the Nalanda ruins during his trip.

Patna:

Soon after inaugurating the new campus of Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that his visit to Nalanda within 10 days of his third term as Prime Minister is a “good omen” ahead towards the development of India.

“I had the opportunity to come to Nalanda ten days after taking oath for the third term. This is good luck. I also see it as a good omen on the path of India’s development,” he said.

Developed on the site of the old Nalanda University, the central university has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms and a seating capacity of around 1,900. It has two auditoriums and a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 people.

Visiting the excavated remains of Nalanda was exemplary. It was an opportunity to be in one of the greatest centers of learning in the ancient world. This site offers a deep insight into the academic past that once thrived here. Nalanda has created an intellectual spirit that… pic.twitter.com/UAKCZZqXn4 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2024

The 455-acre campus also features an international center, an amphitheater, a university club and a sports complex. Nalanda University campus is a ‘Net Zero’ eco-friendly campus. It is powered by solar energy, drinking and domestic water treatment plants, a water recycling plant and several bodies of water.

Nalanda, the Prime Minister said, is not just a name. “It is an identity, it is respect. It is a value, a mantra and a pride. It is a declaration that fire can consume books, but flames cannot erase knowledge,” he said.

The re-establishment of Nalanda University marks the golden age of India, the Prime Minister said, adding that the new campus will be a symbol of India’s capability.

Nalanda University was established by an Act of Parliament in 2010. The Act considers it an institution of national importance. The President of India is the visitor to the university. Renowned economist and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen was the first chancellor of the university. Currently, Arvind Panagariya, also a well-known economist, is the chancellor of the university.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Rajgir comes soon after he began his third consecutive term in the top job. He was accompanied by Bihar and JDU Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose critical support helped the BJP cross the majority mark in Parliament.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister also congratulated the people of Bihar. “This campus is an inspiration for Bihar as it moves forward on the path of development to regain its past glory.”

Politically, the BJP is likely to showcase the development and inauguration of Nalanda University during the Narendra Modi government’s tenure as a key achievement. This is also significant because Bihar will vote in the Assembly elections next year. The JDU and Nitish Kumar’s BJP are allies in Bihar, but the equations have changed now that the BJP is dependent on the JDU’s support at the Centre.

In the recently held general elections, the BJP and the JDU won 12 seats each in Bihar and their ally Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) won five. The opposition bloc INDIA won nine seats in the Lok Sabha.

At the inauguration of Nalanda, the Prime Minister thanked the neighboring countries for their support in the development of the university. “Nalanda is not only the renaissance of India’s heritage but also of the collective heritage of Asia and the world. The presence of representatives of so many nations for the inauguration of the university campus is unprecedented,” he said, welcoming the dignitaries foreign.

Education, the Prime Minister, transcended boundaries and binaries of profit and loss. “When education develops, the economy and cultural roots become stronger. If we look at developed countries, they became economic and cultural leaders after becoming leaders in education. Now, students and brilliant minds around the world want to study in those countries. Once, “This was the situation in Nalanda and Vikramashila. “It is no coincidence that when India was a leader in education, it was also at an economic peak,” he said.

Reiterating the goal of making India a developed country by 2047, he said, “India is revamping its education sector. My mission is to make India a global hub for education, regain its identity as the world’s foremost knowledge hub. world”.