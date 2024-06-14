Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy

Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy today.

“The leaders reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. The Prime Minister conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said ( MEA) in a post on X.

The two leaders were seen sharing a hug when they met.

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term after national elections, Zelensky congratulated the Indian leader and expressed his hope to see India’s presence at a peace summit scheduled in Switzerland this weekend on the war between Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian president noted that the entire world recognizes the importance and weight of India’s role in global affairs.

India has confirmed its participation in the peace talks in Switzerland. Prime Minister Modi has been pushing for a resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

In a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, Prime Minister Modi said: “The current era is not one of war” and pushed the Russian leader to end the Ukraine conflict.

His message received praise from world leaders.