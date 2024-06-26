Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi shake hands as they welcome the new Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shook hands in Parliament today as both leaders came together to welcome newly appointed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, marking a new chapter in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Rahul Gandhi, who will take on the role of leader of the opposition, becomes the third member of the Gandhi family to hold this crucial position. Gandhi follows in the footsteps of his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who served from 1999 to 2004, and his father, Rajiv Gandhi, who was leader of the opposition from 1989 to 1990.

The history of the leader of the opposition in India dates back to 1969, when Ram Suhag Singh first held the position. This role has since evolved to become a cornerstone of parliamentary democracy. The opposition leader plays a pivotal role in appointing key officials such as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and members of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the National Commission on Human Rights (NHRC) and the Lokayukta.

“It is a matter of honor that you have been elected to this post for the second time,” Prime Minister Modi said, congratulating Mr Birla. “I congratulate you on behalf of the entire House and look forward to your guidance for the next five years. Your sweet smile keeps the entire House happy.”

“I would like to congratulate him on behalf of the entire opposition and the INDIA alliance,” Rahul Gandhi said. “You are the final arbiter of the people’s voice.”