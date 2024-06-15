Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni’s selfie at G7 summit goes viral

Prime Minister Modi’s selfie with Italian Giorgia Meloni was taken on Friday during the G7 summit in Puglia.

A selfie of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit has gone viral on social media.

The photograph, taken on Friday by Meloni on the sidelines of the summit in Apulia, Italy, shows the two leaders smiling.

Even last year, the two leaders’ selfie on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai was widely shared on the Internet.

“Good friends at COP28. #Melodi,” Meloni captioned the photo.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Italy early on Friday at the invitation of Mrs. Meloni to participate in the G7 Outreach summit.

This is his first trip abroad after becoming prime minister for the third consecutive term.

PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni hold talks on the sidelines of G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 summit and discussed bilateral relations.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Meloni congratulated Prime Minister Modi on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Ms. Meloni for the invitation to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit and conveyed his gratitude for the successful conclusion of the event.

I had a very good meeting with the prime minister. @GiorgiaMeloni. He thanked her for inviting India to be part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further consolidate relations between India and Italy in areas such as trade, energy, defence, telecommunications and more. Our nations… pic.twitter.com/PAe6sdNRO9 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

“The two leaders noted with satisfaction the regular top political dialogue and reviewed the progress of the India-Italy Strategic Partnership,” the PMO said.

“While expressing their happiness at the growing trade and economic collaboration, they called for expanding trade links in clean energy, manufacturing, space, science and technology, telecommunications, artificial intelligence and critical minerals to build resilient supply chains. In this context, they welcomed “welcomes the recent signing of an MoU on Industrial Property Rights (IPR) that provides a framework for cooperation on patents, designs and trademarks,” the official statement reads.

Prime Minister Modi and Ms Meloni also discussed bilateral defense and security cooperation and hoped to further enhance defense industrial collaboration.