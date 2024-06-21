Prime Minister Modi leads a yoga session in Srinagar to mark the 10th International Yoga Day

The yoga event took place on the banks of Srinagar’s Dal Lake at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes the vital role of yoga in promoting individual well-being and social harmony.

Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported across the Kashmir Valley. Rainfall was also witnessed around Dal Lake. Prime Minister Modi performed different yoga asanas in an indoor hall along with a small number of guests due to rain in Srinagar.

The 30-minute yoga session was due to start at 7am but was delayed due to rain. The event is attended by, among others, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Over the years, Prime Minister Modi has led Yoga Day celebrations at several iconic locations including Delhi’s Kartavya Path, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi and Jabalpur. Last year, he led events at United Nations Headquarters in New York, which are expected to draw more attention to the Srinagar program.

Jammu and Kashmir has been in the headlines of late due to its record turnout during the recently concluded general elections and the terrorist backlash that followed. There have been four attacks in the Jammu region this month, including the attack on a bus full of pilgrims in Reasi district that claimed 10 lives.

Massive security drills have been carried out in and around Srinagar. High alert has been declared throughout the district. The Special Protection Group has conducted drills on all routes leading to the SKICC. The venue for the event, taken over by the SPG two days before the Prime Minister’s visit, has been completely disinfected.

In addition to the SPG, the Navy’s Marco Commandos are stationed around the SKICC. Deep combing operations have been carried out periodically in Dal Lake. The area has been declared a “no-drone zone.”

As a special initiative, Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is organizing a unique initiative ‘Yoga for Space’ to commemorate International Yoga Day 2024. All ISRO scientists and officials will practice Yoga together as per the Common Yoga Protocol. guidelines.

The Gaganyaan project team will also join the global International Yoga Day campaign by practicing yoga on the occasion.