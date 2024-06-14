Prime Minister Modi at the G7 summit

Prime Minister Modi said that India is among the first countries to formulate a national strategy on AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for ending the technology monopoly and said it must be creative to lay the foundation for an inclusive society.

In a speech at an outreach session of the G7 summit in Italy’s Puglia region, Prime Minister Modi said countries in the Global South are bearing the brunt of uncertainties and tensions across the world. India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage, he said.

“In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that the G-20, under India’s presidency, has made the African Union a permanent member,” he said.

“India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all countries in Africa and will continue to do so in the future,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about the importance of breaking down monopolies in technology, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence.

“We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then can we lay the foundation of an inclusive society. India is striving for a better future through this human-centric approach,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that India is among the first countries to formulate a national strategy on artificial intelligence.

“Based on this strategy, we have launched the AI ​​Mission this year. Its basic mantra is ‘AI for all’. As a founding member and chief president of the global association for AI, we are promoting cooperation among all countries,” he said. .

The Prime Minister said that at the G-20 summit hosted by India last year, New Delhi highlighted the importance of international governance in the field of AI.

“Also in the future we will continue to work together with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, safe, accessible and responsible,” he said.

The Prime Minister said India’s approach in the field of energy is also based on four principles: availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability.

“We are making every effort to fulfill our commitment to achieve the goal of Net Zero by 2070. Together we must make efforts to make the next era a green era,” he said.

