Prime Minister Modi after meeting US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Puglia:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit on Friday night and said India and the United States will continue to “work together to advance global good”.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed his pleasure and wrote that it is always a pleasure to meet the President of the United States.

“Always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and the United States will continue to work together to promote global good,” PM Modi said on X.

It is always a pleasure to meet @POTUS@JoeBiden. India and the United States will continue to work together to promote global good. 🇮🇳🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xzyvp5cLCq – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also participated in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, focusing on key aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Macron expressed enthusiasm for the momentum seen in bilateral relations, highlighting collaborative efforts in various fields, including energy, defence, research and culture.

During their meeting, Prime Minister Modi and President Macron delved into the core issues shaping the strategic partnership between India and France.

Defense collaboration featured prominently in the discussions, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to enhancing defense cooperation. Cultural ties between India and France were also celebrated during the discussions.

“At the G7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I discussed the main issues of the strategic partnership uniting India and France in the fields of energy, defence, research and culture, and I must say: what a boost! ” French President Macron said in a post on X.

This was Prime Minister Modi’s fourth meeting with President Macron in a year. They also discussed ways to encourage innovation and research among young people.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi also met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In particular, India participates in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an extension country.

The summit will take place at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort in Italy’s Apulia region from June 13-15. Prime Minister Modi will attend the summit at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)