President to be appointed on June 26, Odisha, Andhra leaders on list, sources say

The government is likely to name the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26, two days after Parliament convenes, sources told NDTV. Sources said several names are doing the rounds, including that of Om Birla, who was the spokesperson in the last term. Besides, Bhatruhari Mahtab and D Purandeshwari, leaders of the two states who top the BJP’s ‘grate list’, are also in the race, sources said.

Mahtab is a key leader from Odisha who joined the BJP from Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal. Purandeshwari is the chief of the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit. Both are states where the BJP achieved spectacular results in the recently concluded general elections. For the first time, the party also formed the state government in Odisha, ending the 24-year rule of the BJD.

Sources said on June 26 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion on behalf of the President. Once the motion is accepted, he will present his Council of Ministers to the House.

While a president can technically be elected, no such event has occurred in the country. Elections are only likely to be held if the opposition nominates its own candidate.

This time, the opposition is demanding that a vice president be named, and unofficially, leaders have said they will force an election if the government does not agree. The position is traditionally held by the opposition party.

Until a speaker is named, Congress’s K Suresh will be named acting president when the 18th parliament convenes on June 24, sources said. The 68-year-old MP from Kerala’s Mavelikara is the longest-serving Member of Parliament.

He will be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before Parliament convenes. He, in turn, will swear in the Prime Minister’s Council of Ministers and other deputies.