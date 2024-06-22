Prajwal Revanna’s brother claims to have been threatened with false sexual abuse case

This comes days after Prajwal Revanna was remanded in judicial custody.

Janata Dal-Secular leader Suraj Revanna, brother of Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual offenses committed by several women, has alleged that he is being threatened with a false case of sexual assault by a man in Hassan, Karnataka.

The complaint has been filed by Suraj Revanna’s friend Shivkumar against two men. Shivkumar alleged that Chethan and her brother-in-law approached her and demanded Rs 5 million, threatening to file a case of sexual abuse against Suraj Revanna if his demands were not met.

Shivkumar said Chethan had first approached him to help him find a job. Shivkumar gave Suraj Revanna’s number and asked him to contact Suraj.

But he began blackmailing Shivkumar and Suraj after he failed to get a job, according to the complaint.

Soon after the case was filed, Chethan also appeared on a private channel and said that Suraj had sexually abused him at a farmhouse.

This comes days after former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was sent to judicial custody. The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had failed in his bid to retain Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent elections.

The sexual abuse cases came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections there on April 26.

JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him. The BJP has distanced itself from Revanna and the investigation. Its state unit chief S Prakash said: “We as a party have nothing to do with the videos and we also have no comment to make…”

A police case has also been filed against her father, HD Revanna, for allegedly kidnapping a woman who claimed to have been raped by both men. The father, a former MLA and Public Works Department minister, was granted bail in the May 14 kidnapping case and the subsequent sexual assault case.