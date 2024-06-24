Prajwal Revanna accused of sexual crimes will remain in prison until July 8

Prajwal Revanna also faces rape charges.

Bengaluru:

Former secular Janata Dal MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, has been sent back to judicial custody till July 8. He was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days from June 18 to July 2. The Investigation Team or SIT, which is investigating the cases against him, sought an arrest warrant against him and took him into custody which ended today.

There are three cases of sexual assault against the 33-year-old man. He also faces rape charges. The sexual abuse cases came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections there on April 26.

Cases against Prajwal Revanna:

The first police case was registered against him on April 28, but he left for Germany a day earlier on April 27. This case originally concerned alleged sexual exploitation of a 47-year-old former domestic worker. According to the first information report, Prajwal was named accused number 2, while his father HD Revanna was accused number 1. HD Revanna has been released on bail in this case. But later, on the basis of the same woman’s alleged statement, rape charges were added against Prajwal Revanna.

The second case was registered by the CID on May 1, in which a 44-year-old woman accused Prajwal of repeatedly raping her at gunpoint.

The third case was registered by the SIT on May 3. The victim’s age is said to be 60 years old. He also accused Prajwal of rape.

Interpol had previously issued a “blue notice” requesting information on his whereabouts, following a request from the (SIT) – – through the Central Bureau of Investigation.

On May 31, SIT officials arrested him soon after landing at the Bengaluru airport from Germany.

Revanna failed to retain Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The electorate had gone to the polls the day before he left for Germany.