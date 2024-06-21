Power Star Pawan Kalyan party won all the seats they contested in 2024

New Delhi:

There was a roar in the Andhra Pradesh assembly as the Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief walked in today after winning his first election. The actor-turned-politician fought the elections in an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and emerged as a key player by winning all 21 assembly seats that the party contested. The Jana Sena also had a 100 per cent success rate in the Lok Sabha polls, winning both seats for which it fielded candidates.

In the elections held last month, the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance won 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. The YSR Congress Party, which had 151 members in the previous Assembly, was reduced to just 11 seats.

The alliance also won 21 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

Pawan Kalyan, who is called ‘Power Star’ by his fans, was instrumental in bringing together the Jana Sena, the TDP and the BJP ahead of the elections. The actor had said last month that he had to make sacrifices to make the alliance a reality.

“This (the alliance) is more about strategic understanding. The alliance was necessary because freedom is at stake in Andhra Pradesh,” says 52-year-old NDTV.

The move proved fruitful not only in the state but also at the center as the alliance contributed 21 seats to the NDA’s total of 293.

Pawan Kalyan, younger brother of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, was endorsed by Chiranjeevi himself as a “new age politician” during the campaign. Chiranjeevi mentioned that Pawan Kalyan had acted in films out of obligation, but he willingly ventured into politics.

Although Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena party has not been very active politically, the actor enjoys immense popularity, especially among the youth of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Having made his electoral debut in 2019, Pawan Kalyan took his time to establish himself in state politics, despite criticism for his apparent slowness and being tagged as a “part-time” politician. He asked his followers to give him five years to prove his worth.

At 52, Pawan Kalyan agreed to reduce the number of seats contested by his party to facilitate the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, with the aim of consolidating anti-YSRCP votes and avoiding vote division.