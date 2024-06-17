Power outage briefly affects baggage and E-Gate services at Delhi airport

The airport has three terminals for commercial and cargo flights. (Figurative)

New Delhi:

A power outage briefly affected some services at Delhi airport today. The voltage imbalance that lasted “a few minutes” affected baggage claim and entry at the electronic gates, but did not affect flights.

“At around 2 pm today, the Main Receiving Substation (MRSS) of Delhi Airport detected a significant voltage spike in the network, reportedly due to tripping of a 765 KV line. This voltage imbalance of the Delhi Transco network Limited (DTL) briefly affected all IGI terminals, affecting baggage acceptance and e-gates,” read a statement from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

Indira Gandhi International Airport, owned and managed by GMR Airports, has three terminals for commercial and cargo flights.

Airport authorities said that to maintain essential services, “we proactively shifted all terminals to DG Load.” “The power backup system, installed by Delhi International Airport Limited, was made operational within a few minutes and all backup procedures were initiated to facilitate passengers at all touch points,” they added.

The network voltage stabilized at 3:00 p.m., according to the statement. “All services transitioned smoothly from DG cargo to DTL network cargo and DG supply was disconnected. We appreciate the patience and understanding of all passengers during this short period,” a DIAL spokesperson said.

The blackout comes as temperatures in the national capital have soared to record levels in recent weeks. It also comes in a month that is normally considered busy for the airline industry in India, as schools are closed for the summer holidays in June.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets and domestic air travel is expected to double to 300 million passengers from a record 152 million in 2023, according to government data.