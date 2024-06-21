Power Department staff, BJP leaders clash in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur over alleged dues

Mobile videos show BJP councilor Atul Dani entering a meeting and shouting at department employees

Bhopal:

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP leaders clashed with electricity department officials in Jabalpur over allegations of electricity theft, leading to vandalism at the department office. The incident sparked widespread protests and department employees took to the streets.

The conflict began when BJP leaders were accused of vandalizing the electricity department office and assaulting officials. The situation escalated when a case was filed against 12 electricity department officials under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, allegedly due to pressure from the ruling party.

Two of the officers facing charges are from the SC/ST community.

This agitation in Jabalpur, known as the cultural capital of Madhya Pradesh, is not fueled by the opposition but by the ruling party itself, electricity department employees said. All employees have demonstrated in protest, displaying signs and denouncing the actions taken against them.

The controversy centers on allegations that a BJP councilor built an illegal colony and took an illegal electricity connection. When legal action was initiated, the councilor allegedly responded with violence to apply pressure.

“False cases have been filed against us. We will strike if necessary. Rs 18-20 lakh was recovered against the councillor. When action was taken, they created a ruckus, and BJP leaders Atul Dani and Pushpendra resorted to vandalism without trying to solve the problem through dialogue,” alleged an employee of the electricity department.

Mobile videos of the incident show BJP councilor Atul Dani entering a meeting on June 19 and shouting at department employees, increasing tension. BJP leaders later accused electricity department officials of misconduct, citing unnecessary power cuts and exploitation through smart meters.

“Yesterday, our mandal president and councilor faced misconduct. Complaints were made and casteist comments were made. It is my responsibility to address these issues. If anyone tries to undermine the work of the government, we will face it boldly,” the MLA said. BJP Abhilash Pandey. saying.

The situation worsened when three BJP MLAs and 15 councilors blocked the road for five hours, staging a dharna. The police then filed cases against 12 employees and officials of Madhya Pradesh Vidyut Mandal under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Sources said the police may have overlooked the fact that two of the officers who were allegedly assaulted are from the SC/ST community.

“An FIR (first information report) has been lodged based on the request received. Police will take action after impartial investigation,” Additional SP Samar Verma said.

As protests continue, employees of the electricity department have alleged politically motivated actions against them.