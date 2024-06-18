Police said ‘Kuch Nahi Hoga’ claims ex killed woman’s sister with wrench

Two days before her ex killed her, the woman’s family had entered a police station in Maharashtra at 1 a.m. to complain about the man. “nothing will happen (Nothing will happen),” police told the family.

On Monday morning, the third day, Rohit Yadav chased his ex, Aarti Yadav, and hit her 15 times on the head with a wrench on a busy road, until she died.

“Why did you do this to me, why did you do this?” She howls in Hindi and attacks again. He then tosses aside the bloody key and walks away into the crowd.

The incident took place around 8:30 am in East Chinchpada area of ​​Vasai, when Aarti Yadav was on her way to work.

“Also on Saturday, the accused Rohit Yadav had beaten up my sister and broken her mobile. We went to Valiv police station at 1am to register a case, but instead of registering the case, the police sent us back saying we would come tomorrow,” Aarti Yadav’s sister told reporters.

“We returned on Sunday at noon and were there all day. They called the man, hit him several times and then let him go. Police it will not be much (The police said nothing would happen),” the sister said, adding that she wants justice.

Police say Rohit Yadav has been arrested and will be charged with murder. The man and woman were neighbors and had been in a relationship for a few years, police said. She had recently stopped having contact with him, which made him suspect that she was having an affair with someone else, police added.

Video from the scene showed a large crowd watching the attack, but no one intervened to help the woman as the man continued to beat her.

The man did not flee the scene and sat on the steps near the body, a police officer said.