PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after third victory, mega farmers reach

Days after taking oath again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Varanasi for the first time after the constituency elected him a Member of Parliament for the third consecutive term.

Addressing a massive crowd at Kisan Samman Sammelan, a farmers’ event, on Tuesday along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others, Prime Minister Modi said that the love of the people of Varanasi has made him feel that the Ganges has adopted it.

The Prime Minister has also released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the 17th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme under which farmers get up to Rs 6,000 a year. He will visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple later in the day.

Speaking in Bhojpuri during the initial part of his speech, Prime Minister Modi said, “I am coming to Varanasi for the first time after winning the elections. The people of Kashi salute our dear Janardhan. (Greetings to the people of Varanasi. Thanks to the blessings of Baba Vishwanath and Ma (Mother) Ganga and the love of the people of Varanasi, I have had the privilege of becoming the Pradhan Sevak of the country for the third time. Now I feel that Ma Ganga adopted and have become a part of Varanasi.

Strength of democracy

“The 18th Lok Sabha elections have shown the world the strength, reach and deep roots of India’s democracy. More than 64 million people voted and an election of this scale is not held anywhere else I attended the G7 summit in Italy and the number of voters in India is 1.5 times that of all the G7 countries combined,” he added.

Praising the participation of women voters in the country, Prime Minister Modi said that it is a matter of pride for the people of Varanasi that they have not only elected an MP but also a Prime Minister for the third time. He said the election results are unprecedented because it is rare for a sitting government to return to power for a third time.

“This happened in India 60 years ago and no other government has achieved a hat-trick like this since. You gave us this privilege, you gave it to your servant Modi… Your trust in me drives me to work hard to serve you. and take the country to new heights. I will work day and night to fulfill your dreams, aspirations and resolutions. I have always seen farmers, youth, women and the poor as a key pillar of a developed India.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that, to this end, his new government’s first appeals have been to the poor and farmers. Pointing to the decisions to build 3 million new houses for the poor and expand Kisan Samman Nidhi, he said they will help millions of people.

“Just a while ago, millions of families across the country received Rs 20,000 crore as part of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. For women, we are working to enrich 3 million people by making them part of the Krishi Sakhi scheme (which empowers women to do agricultural jobs)… PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is now the world’s largest direct benefit transfer scheme and Rs 3.25 lakh crore has been deposited till date,” he added.

India on every plate

“Agriculture will play an important role in making India the third largest economy. We have to think globally and become leaders in exports. Langda mango from Varanasi, radish from Jaunpur and ladyfinger from Ghazipur are now reaching the markets foreigners… We have to take the country to new heights in packaged food exports. My dream is to see an Indian food product on every table in the world,” the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting that women have played a key role in various sectors, Modi said agriculture will also benefit from their participation through the Krishi Sakhi scheme.

Talking about all the projects undertaken in the city, the Prime Minister also said, “Varanasi has shown the world that a heritage city can also write a new chapter in urban development.”