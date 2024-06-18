PM Modi’s first visit to Varanasi after poll victory in pictures

Prime Minister Modi today offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Benares:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today visited his Varanasi constituency after being elected to the Lok Sabha for the third consecutive time. Prime Minister Modi released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the 17th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi, an income support scheme under which farmers get up to Rs 6,000 annually.

PM Modi launches 17th installment of PM-KISAN scheme during PM Kisan Samman Sammelan (ANI)

When Prime Minister Modi reached the city, he greeted the crowd before heading to attend the ‘Ganga Aarti’ at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

PM Modi waves as he arrives to attend ‘Ganga Aarti’ (PTI)

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple and sought blessings from the deity. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the Prime Minister at the temple.

Prime Minister Modi Modi offers prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on Tuesday (ANI)

He participated in the Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Modi performs Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on Tuesday (ANI)

Prime Minister Modi and Yogi Adityanath offer prayers during the Ganga aarti, at Dashashwamedh Ghat (ANI)

The head priest of the temple, Shrikant Mishra, performed the pooja amidst chanting of mantras. The aarti was performed amidst chanting of Vedic mantras by priests and those who participated in it made promises of “I will keep Maa Ganga and India clean and pure” and to conserve water.

PM Modi performs Ganga Aarti at Varanasi Ghat (PTI)

Priests perform Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat (ANI)

PM Modi offers prayers during Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat (PTI)

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chants, blowing of conch shells and drums.

In a post on “I prayed to Baba for happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of all citizens,” he said in another post on X in Hindi.

(With contributions from the agency)