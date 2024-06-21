PM Modi to perform yoga near Dal Lake in Srinagar

International Yoga Day 2024: 30-minute yoga session will start at 7 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform yoga on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day today. The event will take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Complex and around 4,000 people are expected to attend. This year’s theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” emphasizes the vital role of yoga in promoting individual well-being and social harmony.

Prime Minister Modi will perform yoga asanas with VIPs, children and thousands of residents of Jammu and Kashmir. The 30-minute yoga session will begin at 7 am, which will be attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.

Here are the LIVE updates on the International Yoga Day celebrations: