PM Modi begins Parliament session with ’emergency’ hit to Congress

Prime Minister Modi addressed the media ahead of today’s Parliament session.

In an apparent attack on the main opposition Congress ahead of the first session of Parliament after this year’s general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this June 25 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and termed it as a “black spot” in the country’s democracy.

The Prime Minister, who began his third term after an election that denied the BJP a clear majority, assured the people that the government will work three times as hard in its third term and achieve triple results.

This election, he said, was significant because it is only the second government after Independence that has been elected to continue for a third consecutive term. “This opportunity has come after 60 years. When the people have elected a government for a third term, it means a seal to their intentions, a seal to their policies and their dedication. I thank the people for this,” he told the media. .

Referring to the emergency imposed by the then government of Indira Gandhi, he said: “Tomorrow will mark 50 years of the black mark on Indian democracy. The new generation will not forget how the Indian Constitution was repealed, how the country became a prison and “Democracy was captured. On this 50th anniversary, the country will pledge that this will never happen again.”

The Prime Minister said the government will constantly try to make everyone serve the country and its people, but added a stern message for the opposition. “India needs a responsible Opposition, people want substance, not slogans, they want debate, diligence, not drama and riots in Parliament. I hope the Opposition lives up to people’s expectations,” he said.

The country, he said, has high expectations from parliamentarians and urged them to take all possible measures for the public welfare. The Prime Minister congratulated the newly elected MPs and noted that this is the first time that the new MPs will be sworn in at the new Parliament building.