PM Modi at massive yoga event in Srinagar

Srinagar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the International Yoga Day event in Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar, today said that the number of yoga practitioners across the world is increasing at a rapid pace.

“We can feel in Srinagar the energy that we get through Yoga. I extend greetings to the people of the country and people who practice Yoga in all corners of the world on Yoga Day. International Yoga Day has completed a historic journey of 10 years. In “In 2014 I proposed International Yoga Day at the United Nations. This Indian proposal was supported by 177 nations and this was a record in itself. Since then, Yoga Day has been creating new records,” PM Modi said.

“When I am abroad, world leaders talk to me about Yoga,” the Prime Minister said. “As we commemorate the 10th International Yoga Day, I urge everyone to make yoga a part of their daily life.”

Prime Minister Modi will lead the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) in Srinagar.

“This year in India, a 101-year-old French yoga teacher was awarded the Padma Shri. She had never come to India, but she dedicated her entire life to raising awareness about yoga. Today, there are research on yoga in prestigious universities and institutions around the world; research papers are published,” the Prime Minister said.

The 30-minute yoga session was due to start at 7am but was delayed due to rain. The event is attended by, among others, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Ayush Minister Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav.