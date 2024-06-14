PM Modi arrives in Italy for G7 summit

Prime Minister Modi landed in Italy to participate in the G7 summit.

Bari, Italy:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Puglia in southern Italy to attend the G7 Summit outreach session and hold bilateral talks on a wide range of issues with world leaders on Friday.

During his one-day visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in a summit session titled Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean, which will be hosted by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and will be joined by Pope Francis. The Pope is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi, who has a series of meetings scheduled with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit being held at the luxury Borgo Egnazia resort.

“I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at improving our planet and improving people’s lives,” Prime Minister Modi said in an exit statement on Thursday evening.

He said he was “glad” that his first foreign visit in his third consecutive term as Prime Minister was to Italy for the G7 Summit.

“I warmly remember my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni’s two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth into our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidating the India-Italy strategic partnership and strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions,” their statement reads.

“During the discussions at the outreach session, the focus will be on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa and the Mediterranean. It will be an opportunity to achieve greater synergy between the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under the presidency of India and the upcoming G7 Summit. and deliberate on issues that are crucial for the Global South. I also look forward to meeting other leaders who will participate in the summit,” he added.

India hosted the G20 Summit in New Delhi last September, which was also attended by world leaders gathered at the Apulia meeting held under the Italian presidency. Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni will welcome Prime Minister Modi as President of the Council of Ministers of Italy on Friday.

In his keynote speech Thursday at the meeting of G7 leaders: US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Japanese Minister Fumio Kishida, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said southern Italy was chosen as a location to send a strong message to the Global South.

“It is no coincidence that we host the summit in Apulia. We did it because Apulia is a region in southern Italy and the message we want to send is that the G7, under the Italian presidency, wants to strengthen its dialogue with the nations of the Global South ” Meloni said in his opening speech.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict will dominate the agenda when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives for discussions on Thursday. While India has reiterated its stance on “dialogue and diplomacy” as the best approach, Sunak is leading calls for “decisive” efforts to support Ukraine “whatever the cost.”

“We must be decisive and creative in our efforts to support Ukraine and end (Russian President) Putin’s illegal war at this critical time,” said Sunak, who announced up to £242m in bilateral assistance to Ukraine in support of the country’s immediate humanitarian aid. , energy and stabilization, and lay the foundations for longer-term economic and social recovery and reconstruction. In his pre-visit press conference, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra recalled Prime Minister Modi’s statement in September 2022 that “the current era is not one of war”.

“We have always been at the forefront of offering assistance wherever we can to alleviate the challenges facing the Global South due to the conflict, humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and also to the Global South affected by the conflict,” he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India will continue to share its perspective with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries from Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the G7 Summit.

