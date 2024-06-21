Players to face central contract dismissal, PCB set for big overhaul after WC T20 setback: report

The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to revert to its old selection committee system after the experiment of not having a chief selector failed miserably during and before the T20 World Cup. Pakistan were eliminated in the group stage of the T20 World Cup, losing to minnows the United States and arch-rivals India. “The board is likely to revert to the old system of having a chief selector with two or three selectors and the captain and head coach not attending selection meetings with the selectors,” a source told PTI.

Former Test fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who was part of the selection committee that picked the team for the T20 World Cup, is expected to retain his influential position on the board and could also be named the new chief selector.

Wahab was also the chief selector before the PCB decided to abolish the old system of having a three-four member national selection committee with one chief selector and opted for eight selectors instead.

Under the new system, the captain and head coach (Babar Azam and Gary Kirsten) were appointed as proper selectors, along with a data analyst and former cricketers – Mohammad Yousuf, Wahab, Asad Shafiq, Abdul Razzaq, etc.

Later, Wahab was also named general manager of the national team, although there was already a coach traveling with the team for the World Cup.

Wahab is apparently considered to be very close to PCB president Mohsin Naqvi, who has a lot of trust in him and appointed him as sports advisor when he was interim Chief Minister of Punjab before the elections.

The board is also actively scrutinizing the central contracts given by former president Zaka Ashraf to the players, under which their tenure is for three years.

“The players, who are on central contracts, will most likely be demoted or even dropped due to their poor performance and other benefits given to the players will be examined,” he said.

