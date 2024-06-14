Plane carrying the bodies of 45 Indians who died in the Kuwait fire on its way to Kerala

On board the plane is Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, who had rushed to Kuwait.

A special Air Force plane took off from Kuwait carrying the bodies of 45 Indians who died in a massive fire in the Gulf country two days ago. The plane is expected to land in Kochi, Kerala, around 11 am and then depart for Delhi. Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh, who had to rush to Kuwait soon after taking over as deputy minister in the Ministry of External Affairs, is also returning on the same plane.

A special IAF plane carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the Kuwait fire took off for Kochi. MoS At @KVSinghMPGonwho coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure rapid repatriation, is on board the plane. pic.twitter.com/091hBNWzLL — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) June 13, 2024

“A special IAF aircraft carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indian victims in the Kuwait firefight has taken off for Kochi. MoS @KVSinghMPGonda, who coordinated with Kuwaiti authorities to ensure quick repatriation, is on board the plane,” the plane said. Indian embassy in Kuwait.

Ambulances are waiting at Cochin airport, where the plane will land, online images show.

A massive fire broke out in a six-story building in the city of Mangaf on Wednesday, killing at least 48 people. Of the 176 Indian workers at the accommodation center, 45 died and 33 are hospitalized, the embassy said. The rest are reportedly safe.

The victims include 23 from Kerala, seven from Tamil Nadu, three from Uttar Pradesh, two from Odisha and one each from Bihar, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana.

Singh arrived in Kuwait on Thursday and visited five hospitals where injured Indian workers are being treated. They will be discharged progressively depending on their health status, the embassy said citing hospital authorities.

During his visit, the minister also met with First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, who assured him of full support and assistance for the prompt repatriation of the bodies.

The bodies were charred beyond recognition and DNA tests were carried out to confirm the identity of the victims, the minister said yesterday. Authorities have identified 48 bodies, of which 45 are Indian nationals and three are Filipino nationals, Al-Sabah was quoted as saying in a report.

Reviewing the tragic incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for those who died in the Kuwait fire.

Kuwait’s local administration is also investigating how more than 160 people were housed in the building.