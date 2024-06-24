Tamayo Perry worked as a lifeguard on the North Shore.

Tamayo Perry, who appeared in the pirates of the Caribbean franchise, has died after being attacked by a shark. According News from heavenMr. Perry, a lifeguard and surf instructor with Ocean Safety, was attacked by a shark off Oahu, Hawaii. The attack took place near Goat Island on Sunday and Perry was discovered by a man who alerted emergency services. When officers arrived at the scene, they took Mr. Perry to shore by jet ski. But the actor was pronounced dead on the beach.

The 49-year-old had also appeared in Charlie’s Angels: Full Speed and blue crushaccording to him News from heaven report. She also had a role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tidesthe fourth film in the franchise.

Released in 2011, it also featured Penélope Cruz and Geoffrey Rush.

He bbc quoted Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager as saying Perry was “a lifeguard loved by all.” He added that Me Perry was well known on the North Shore of Oahu and around the world.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more. Our deepest condolences go out to Tamayo’s family,” Mr Lager said.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi echoed similar sentiments, calling Perry’s death “a tragic loss,” according to the bbc report.

“Tamayo was a legendary and highly respected boatman, he grew up here and was a great member of our ocean safety team,” the mayor further said.

Perry, who worked as a lifeguard on the North Coast, began his career with the Department of Ocean Safety in July 2016, the News from heaven the report said.