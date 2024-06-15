Physics Wallah CEO Alakh Pandey moves Supreme Court, seeks probe into NEET row

NEET-UG exam, proctored by NTA, is a gateway for medical admissions.

New Delhi:

Alakh Pandey, founder of prominent educational technology company Physics Wallah, has moved the Supreme Court to address the issues related to the NEET-UG 2024 exam. This nationwide entrance test, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA ) and crucial for admissions to MBBS and other medical courses, has been embroiled in a controversy over alleged irregularities.

Mr. Pandey’s petition alleges alleged arbitrary granting of grace marks to over 1,500 candidates by the NTA. He has asked the Supreme Court to establish a panel of experts to examine the examination process and its results. The NEET-UG 2024, held on May 5 across 4,750 centres, saw the participation of around 24 lakh candidates. While the results were anticipated on June 14, they were announced early on June 4, reportedly due to accelerated evaluations of answer sheets.

Controversy erupted following allegations of leaking question papers and granting of grace marks, leading to widespread protests and legal challenges in seven high courts and the Supreme Court. The unprecedented performance, with 67 students scoring a perfect 720, including six from a single center in Faridabad, Haryana, has raised suspicions of irregularities.

On June 10, students gathered in Delhi to demand a thorough investigation into these allegations. It is believed that the controversial grace notes may have contributed to the unusually high number of top scorers.

Responding to the uproar, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assured aspirants and parents that there is no substantial evidence of a paper leak. He said the allegations are under investigation by the relevant authorities.

“There is still no evidence that any documents have been leaked. There are accusations and the competent authorities are investigating them. Some accusations and vague information are coming in. Let us wait for the investigation by the authorities concerned. Let us wait until July 8 for the Supreme Court judgment There is nothing to hide…,” Mr. Pradhan told NDTV.

The minister reassured the students by pointing out that the Supreme Court has already ruled on the issue. He announced that the 1,563 affected students will be given the opportunity to reappear for the exam, especially those from the six centers where time constraints were reported.

Despite these measures, doubts remain about the NTA’s response before the Supreme Court’s intervention.

“That is not true. After the anomaly came to light, the NTA came up with a formula – the grace note formula. It was also cited by the Supreme Court. However, some anomalies were found in that formula because six students became the highest scorers on the list, that was an eyesore for many students,” Mr. Pradhan said.

A delegation of students and parents met Pradhan, who urged them to trust the government’s intentions and efforts to rectify the situation. He dismissed calls to scrap NEET, pointing out that the entrance exam remains a fair metric, citing last year’s top-performing candidate from a rural state board in Tamil Nadu.