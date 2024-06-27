Photos: Is that shark smiling? Why Great White Sharks Smile in Monterey Bay

Photographer Eric Mailander was just joking when he posted on social media stills from a video he recorded showing young great white sharks “smiling” as they swam in Monterey Bay.

But its unintentional counterpoint to the annual summer avalanche of terrifying “Shark Week” documentaries struck a chord.

Media outlets from California to Britain published stories featuring Mailander’s photographs of apparently content sharks with mouths slightly open and pointed lower teeth visible.

“Great white shark spotted with ‘SMILE’ on its face is photographed off the coast of California,” read the Daily Mail’s online headline.

“Some people embraced that idea,” Mailander, 58, said Tuesday as he processed the reaction to his images.

A young great white shark visits the relatively warmer waters of Monterey Bay this month. (Eric Mailander)

The Monterey Bay Aquarium has posted photos and videos of Mailander sharks on its website in the past and often helps Cal State Monterey Bay researchers identify, count and tag great white sharks in Soquel Cove, in the northern section of the bay near Santa Cruz. Locals have nicknamed the area Shark Park in part because many young great white sharks congregate there for short periods to enjoy the relatively warmer spring and summer water.

Mailander said he last captured video in the cove in June.

Mailander said great white sharks have been regularly migrating north from Southern California since about 2015, when a heat wave in the northern Pacific Ocean driven by rising global temperatures pushed warmer water into the bay. Before that, they were rarely seen north of Point Conception in southwestern Santa Barbara County, he said.

Unlike their bulkier, more brutal-looking elders, which have the ability to raise their internal temperature above the temperature of the surrounding water, smaller adolescent great white sharks cannot yet regulate their body heat, Mailander said. Gliding through warm waters gives them a respite from the colder depths.

“It’s almost like they’re recharging their batteries,” Mailander said. “They just mind their own business.”

Mailander, a firefighter, lives near San Jose and calls himself a “citizen scientist.” He has been filming sharks and recording sightings in the bay since 2017, taking drone video from above and using a GoPro camera mounted on an extendable painter’s pole at or just below the surface of the water. He says the cove is special because it is one of the few places in the world where young white sharks can be reliably observed in their natural habitat.

Sharks sometimes swim so close to shore to warm their bodies that they venture into the surf zone, as seen in the drone video.

Mailander said he had numerous videos of sharks swimming near the surface of the water, just beneath unwitting kayakers, surfers and paddle boarders.

“They’re curious,” Mailander said, “but humans aren’t in their diet.”

Mailander says Monterey Bay’s white sharks are still small enough to be “cute.” (Eric Mailander)

The young sharks he typically sees when he’s out on the water on his half-cabin fishing boat range in size from 5½ to 9 feet long, still small enough to qualify as “cute” by top predator standards, Mailander said. .

He recently joined a team that fixed an identification tag on a 13-foot greater white shark that he had seen on multiple occasions since 2019.

Scientists can tell sharks apart by looking at the contours of the dorsal fins on their backs. No two sharks are the same shape.

“It’s like a fingerprint,” Mailander said.

There’s also a perfectly simple explanation for the sharks’ enigmatic smile: survival. Sharks must remain in constant motion or they will suffocate. They swim with their mouths open to channel water through their gills and extract oxygen, Mailander said.

Although the sharks aren’t actually smiling in the still images of his video, Mailander said he’s hopeful his evocative images will help dispel pop culture depictions of sharks as voracious man-eaters and inspire more people to see the need to safeguard them and their habitats.

Their photographs come months after a UC Riverside researcher and filmmaker captured, in the water off Santa Barbara, what is believed to be the first video of a newborn great white shark in its natural environment.

“People are afraid of sharks; it’s a primal instinct,” Mailander said. “The message is that you don’t have to fear sharks. …They should be protected and treated like any other wild animal, such as a grizzly bear, wolf or mountain lion. “They play a role in nature.”