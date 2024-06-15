Petrol, diesel to become costlier in Karnataka after fuel sales tax hike

In the case of diesel, the increase is 4.1 percentage points, from 14.34 to 18.44 percent. (Figurative)

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka government on Saturday increased the sales tax on fuel, which will make petrol and diesel more expensive.

According to official sources, petrol will now increase by Rs 3 and diesel by Rs 3.5 per litre.

In a notification issued by the Finance Department, the government increased the sales tax on gasoline by 3.92 percentage points from 25.92 to 29.84 percent.

In the case of diesel, the increase is 4.1 percentage points, from 14.34 to 18.44 percent.

This notification will come into force with immediate effect, he said.

The decision comes days after the Lok Sabha poll results, in which the NDA won 19 of 28 seats in Karnataka, the BJP won 17 and the JD(S) 2. The ruling Congress in the state won nine seats .

The move, aimed at resource mobilization, comes after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the finance minister, reviewed the state’s revenue generation and fiscal situation.

During the meeting, the CM asked officials to work harder to meet revenue collection targets.

According to sources, the increase is expected to generate Rs 2,500-2,800 crore during the financial year.

Attacking the government, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra urged the chief minister to reverse the hike in petrol and diesel prices, while threatening a state-wide party protest on Monday at all centres. district.

“In the face of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the prime minister is not willing to accept that the state’s financial situation has deteriorated, but the rise in fuel prices proves it. The government is unable to run the administration due to the guarantees, not incapable of obtaining adequate resources… The government should withdraw this decision (to increase fuel prices),” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka said this “anti-people” Congress government is taking revenge on Kannadigas for voting for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

“Having emptied the state coffers with its unscientific guarantee schemes, the Congress government in Karnataka is going to fill the treasury by taxing the Kannadigas,” he published in ‘X’, adding that with this increase the government has “cut “the public pocket. .

Siddaramaiah has set aside Rs 52,009 crore for his government’s five flagship guarantee schemes this year.

The five guarantee schemes of the Congress government are: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to the woman head of the family (Gruha Lakshmi), cash payment instead of 5 kg additional rice to each member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 per month for unemployed young graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

