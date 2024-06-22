‘People make fun of us’: Pakistani legend criticizes PCB for poor performance of Babar Azam and company

Legendary pacer Wasim Akram has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for its conduct and also blamed it for the poor performance of the senior men’s national cricket team. Akram highlighted how PCB had four presidents in a period of about a year and stated that the team could never be consistent with its performance in such a scenario. The big beat added that such things make people mock Pakistan cricket in the world. He also expressed his happiness at not being in contact with the board.

“They replaced Shaheen Afridi from the captaincy and then changed three presidents in a year. First they removed Ramiz (Raja). They did not even allow him to hold the position. Then they brought in Najam Sethi. Zaka Ashraf came after three months. Then In four or five months, Mohsin Naqvi was appointed as the new president of the PCB. How then can the team be consistent Akram told him? sportskeeda.

After Pakistan’s early exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup, Babar Azam was replaced by Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s captain in T20I cricket. Under Shaheen, Pakistan lost a T20I series against New Zealand by a margin of 4-1 and was replaced by Babar in charge. Akram opined that PCB should have given the left-arm pacer at least one year in the job.

“They replaced Babar with Shaheen as captain of Pakistan. The latter lost a series and the chairman was changed during that phase. The newcomer asked to change the captain and did so. This is simply not the case. People make fun of us in the world cricket. “They don’t understand it. If they have made (Shaheen) Afridi captain, give him a year,” the Pakistan great said.

“They don’t ask us. It’s good that we are away from Pakistan cricket. It’s a blessing in disguise because it’s just criticism, politics,” he added.