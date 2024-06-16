Paytm in talks with Zomato to sell movie ticketing business: report

Paytm and Zomato did not respond to requests for comment (Representational)

Paytm is in talks with Zomato to sell its movie and event ticketing business, according to people familiar with the matter, as the beleaguered fintech company hammers out a revival strategy amid weakening sales.

Talks between Paytm, officially known as One97 Communications Ltd, and online food delivery company Zomato are in advanced stages, although there are others interested in the business, said the people, who declined to be identified because the matter it is private. Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said.

Paytm, led by billionaire founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, last month reported its first sales decline on record and vowed to cut non-core assets. It also warned of job cuts, reflecting the fallout from regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. that reduced much of the fintech’s business and forced it to forge new partnerships with lenders.

Paytm does not control the bank but relied on it for digital wallets and payment traffic before the central bank’s move earlier this year.

Paytm and Zomato did not respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

Paytm does not disclose separate figures for its movie and event ticketing business. It reported annual sales of 17.4 billion rupees ($208 million) in the fiscal year to March 2024 in its marketing services business, which includes films and events, as well as credit card and gift voucher marketing.

The sale, if successful, will allow Paytm to focus on travel, offers and cashback, businesses that are important to expand its business base and increase its own sales.

The purchase could help Zomato expand its digital business into a new high-growth area. In 2020, it acquired Uber Technologies Inc.’s India food unit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)