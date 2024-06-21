Party leader Jagan Reddy changes name after failing to defeat Pawan Kalyan

In the run-up to the elections, the YSRCP leader had claimed that he would defeat Kalyan.

Amravati:

YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has officially changed his name to ‘Padmanabha Reddy’, fulfilling his promise made during the election campaign, after he failed to ensure the defeat of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the recently concluded elections for Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

The septuagenarian changed his name after Mr Kalyan’s victory from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

In the run-up to the elections, the YSRCP leader had claimed that he would defeat Kalyan.

“No one forced me to change my name. I have changed it of my own free will,” Reddy told the media.

However, he alleged that the Janasena chief’s fans and followers allegedly abuse him.

“The young people who love you (Kalyan) are incessantly sending rude messages. In my opinion, this is not right. Instead of abusing, do one thing… eliminate us (all family members),” said Mr. Reddy.

Reddy, a prominent Kapu community leader and former minister, has campaigned for the Kapu reservation.

He joined the YSRCP a few months before the elections.

