Part of mosque collapses after walls develop cracks in Delhi

A part of a mosque collapsed in the national capital this afternoon after cracks were noticed in its walls. Video of the incident showed the mosque collapsing like a deck of cards.

No one was injured in the collapse in Old Delhi’s Chudiwala locality as the mosque was evacuated after cracks were noticed.

Police personnel rushed to the spot and evacuated the mosque and three surrounding buildings after being informed about the crack. “At around 1:55 p.m., as expected, the mosque partially collapsed. No one was injured due to the timely evacuation taken by the police. Police personnel have been deployed to cordon off the area around the remaining part of the structure,” authorities said. .

Previously, locals suspected that road collapse was the cause of the collapse.