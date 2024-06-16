Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju calls on Congress chief M. Kharge

The minister later shared a photo of the meeting in a post on X.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, a week ahead of the first session of the new Lok Sabha.

Rijiju met Kharge at Congress chief Rajaji Marg’s residence number 10 in what was said to be a courtesy visit.

I had a nice courtesy meeting with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress Party President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He shared with me many valuable experiences from his life. Together, we will all work for the nation. pic.twitter.com/FLekmdzepi – Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 16, 2024

“I had a nice courtesy meeting with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress Party President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji. He shared with me many valuable experiences of his life. Together, we will all work for the nation,” he said in the mail.

Taking charge of the ministry last week, Rijiju had said there was no need for the government or the opposition to bring down each other based on numerical strength and asserted that he would reach out to everyone for smooth functioning of Parliament.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24, during which the new members of the Lower House will be sworn in and the Speaker will be elected.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government’s roadmap for the next five years.

The session will conclude on July 3.

During the first three days of the session, the newly elected parliamentarians will take the oath and elect the president of the Lower House.

Both Houses of Parliament are expected to reconvene in the third week of July for the presentation of the Union Budget.

