Parents’ fascination with English medium schools is no less than suicide: NCERT DP chief Saklani

NCERT Director DP Saklani has said that parents remain fascinated by English medium schools

New Delhi:

NCERT director DP Saklani has said that parents remain fascinated by English-medium schools even though many do not have trained teachers, and said it is “nothing short of suicide” as government schools Now they provide quality education.

In an interaction with Press Trust of India editors, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) chief said the practice of cramming content in English has led to loss of knowledge among children and distanced them from their roots and culture.

“Parents are obsessed with English schools, they prefer to send their children to such schools even if there are no teachers or they are not trained enough. This is nothing short of suicide and that is why the new (national) education policy has emphasized by teaching in their native language,” he said.

“Why should teaching be matrabhasha adharit (mother tongue based)? Because until then we will not understand our own mother, our roots, how will we understand anything? And the multilingual approach is not like teaching in any language, the impulse is to learn multiple languages,” Mr. Saklani added.

The NCERT chief cited an initiative by the Union Education Minister to develop primers (books) in two tribal languages ​​of Odisha to teach students with the help of pictures, stories and songs based on their local nature and culture to improve their speaking ability and learning outcomes. and cognitive development. “We are now developing primers in 121 languages ​​that will be ready this year and will help connect school-aged children to their roots,” he said.

“We start learning English and that is where knowledge is lost. Language should be an enabling factor, it should not be disabling. Until now we have been disabled and now, through multilingual education, we are trying to improve ourselves,” added Mr. Saklani. .

The new National Education Policy (NEP) notified in 2020 recommended that wherever possible, the medium of instruction up to at least grade 5 should be mother tongue, mother tongue, local language or regional language.

The policy recommended that instruction in the mother tongue be preferably provided up to the eighth grade and beyond. Thereafter, the mother tongue or local language will continue to be taught as a language whenever possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said last year that the use of mother tongue in education has ushered in a “new form of justice” for students in India, calling it a “very significant step” towards social justice.

The move also drew criticism from various stakeholders and opposition parties. The Ministry of Education has maintained that no language is imposed on anyone. According to the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), notified last year, students of classes 9 and 10 will have to compulsorily study three languages, including two native Indian languages, while students of classes 11 and 12 will have to study one Indian language and other. another language.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)