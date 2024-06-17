Parents break down as UPSC aspirant is denied entry for arriving late

The incident occurred in Gurugram.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday conducted the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2024 at various centers across the country, for which lakhs of students appeared. The first session began at 9 in the morning. Recently, a video of an aspirant being denied entry into an exam center in Gurugram after arriving late is doing the rounds online.

In the viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user Sakshi. It shows the applicant’s mother in an unconscious state. Meanwhile, her father can be seen crying and lamenting. The candidate says in the clip: “Dad! drinking water. Why are you doing this? Dad, let’s fight again. there is no such thing (Dad, please drink water and calm down. Why are you acting like this? I will take the exam next year. It’s no big deal).”

The exam starts at 9:30 am, and they were at the door at 9 am but the principal of SD Adarsh ​​did not allow them to enter…

The father adds: “One year my father died. (A year has been wasted). To which she replies: “Nobody is talking! Now umar is coming out. (It’s no big deal. I’m still young.)” The father and daughter try to comfort the crying mother, who repeatedly says, “naaa young (I will not leave)”.

The user said in the caption of the clip: “Heartbreaking video. Condition of parents who came today with their daughter for UPSC preliminary exam as their daughter was not allowed to be late. Exam starts at 9:30 am and they were at the gate at 9 am, but the director of SD Adarsh ​​Vidyalaya, Sector 47, Gurugram, did not allow them to enter.”

“I respect your daughter for being strong in this condition,” said one user.

“The director is here. No one is allowed after reporting hours,” another added.

One person wrote: “Even I attended the exam yesterday, they also allowed me to enter after 9 am, but in some universities it depends on the type of director present. He allowed candidates until 9:25 am and closed the door after. He was kind” . “

“At the risk of sounding cruel, this is the kind of pressure parents put on that makes kids think that failing a test is like the end of life. The poor girl seems to have better emotional regulation than her mother,” commented another person.

One person said: “God, imagine the kind of pressure that little girl must be under to pass her exams if her parents behave this way in public.”

“This is an extreme level of toxicity. I can’t imagine the pressure these parents are putting on their children, who now not only have to deal with the disappointment of not being able to take the exam, but also have to comfort the parents. childish behavior,” said one person.

A seventh person said: “I don’t understand ‘do not allow’. This is a useless thing that universities and schools do that I have never understood. If the candidate is late, they will have less time. The responsibility of finishing their degree falls on them. Let them yaar! Be logical for once.