Pakistani man forces his youngest daughter to marry a 72-year-old woman and the police rescue his girlfriend

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Police foiled an attempt to marry a 12-year-old girl to a 72-year-old man in Charsadda town and arrested the groom, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the girl’s father, Alam Syed, had agreed to sell her to the old man for PKR 500,000. Before the ‘Nikkah’, the police intervened and arrested her 72-year-old boyfriend, identified as Habib Khan, and the ‘Nikah Khwan’ (person solemnizing the marriage). But the girl’s father fled the scene.

However, the case has been registered against the girl’s father, the 72-year-old man and the ‘Nikkah Khwan’ under the Child Marriage Act, according to ARY News.

Despite laws against child marriage, such incidents continued to occur in Pakistan.

Similar attempts were recently foiled by law enforcement agencies in Rajanpur and Thatta, where young girls were forced to marry older men. In one case, an 11-year-old girl in Rajanpur, Punjab, was to marry a 40-year-old man, according to Ary News.

On the other hand, a young woman was forcibly married to a 50-year-old landlord in Thatta, but fortunately she was saved due to timely action by the police.

On May 6, police arrested a 70-year-old man for marrying a 13-year-old girl in Swat.

A 13-year-old girl was married by her father to a 70-year-old man in Swat. Upon obtaining the information, the police swung into action and arrested the girl’s boyfriend and father, ARY News said.

Nikkah Khwan and witnesses to the marriage were also arrested, while the minor was sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

