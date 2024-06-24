Pakistani Journalist Says ‘Afghanistan Can’t Beat India Due to IPL Contracts’, R Ashwin Responds

The Afghanistan cricket team continued their magical resurgence in world cricket, beating the mighty Australians for the first time in their history to boost their T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final hopes. Afghanistan’s victory over Australia turned out to be a big deal conversation on social media, and the cricket world praised his rise. However, there are also those who doubt the integrity of the Afghanistan team when it comes to playing India for ‘Indian Premier League contracts’. But Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin is not willing to come across such assumptions.

A journalist from Pakistan took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that Pakistan can beat any team in the world except India as they have to get IPL contracts from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Afghanistan can beat any team in the world, except India, for obvious reasons. IPL contracts are very valuable,” the journalist posted.

In response, an upset Ashwin wrote to Elon Musk, the owner of X, telling him that he does not accept such posts on his timeline.

“I can’t tell you what to do @elonmusk, but I certainly should have the right to decide who comes into my house. My schedule is my decision,” he wrote.

When someone suggested Ashwin to block such people, he said, “It shouldn’t be my duty to block a set of handles every day. I know who I want to follow.”

It shouldn’t be my duty to lock a set of handles every day.

Afghanistan has already beaten New Zealand and Australia in this T20 World Cup. The Afghans will next face Bangladesh in the Super 8s of the tournament, where a victory would further boost their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

However, Bangladesh also needs India to beat Australia in their final match if they want to advance directly. Afghanistan can also pass if their margin of victory against Bangladesh is wide, while Australia only beat India by a small margin.