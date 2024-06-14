Pakistani journalist accuses New Zealand of “preferring money over duty” amid poor T20 WC spectacle and receives brutal response

Former New Zealand and Mumbai Indians fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has given a strong response to a Pakistani journalist on social media, who accused the New Zealand team of “prioritising money over national duty” ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024. New Zealand faces elimination in the group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup after back-to-back losses against Afghanistan and hosts West Indies. After the journalist’s accusation, McClenaghan responded, bringing up Pakistan’s poor form and recent losses.

“This is what happens when you prefer money over national duty. New Zealand had a great opportunity to prepare for the 2024 World Cup on the tour of Pakistan, but their main players chose the IPL and are now out of the World Cup. World,” wrote Pakistani journalist Imran. Siddiqui in X.

True to his Twitter handle, McClenaghan responded with a savage response, pointing out that Pakistan itself is about to be eliminated.

“Very bad opinion. You (Pakistan) lost matches against our C team, Ireland and USA,” McClenaghan tweeted.

Very bad shot. You lost games against our C team, Ireland and the United States. https://t.co/jfHQl2b0Xa -Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) June 13, 2024

Pakistan have endured a difficult T20 World Cup, having lost to both the United States and India. In the run-up to the tournament, Pakistan had drawn a T20I series against a New Zealand team without their key players. That’s exactly what McClenaghan pointed out.

The former Kiwi pacer also agreed with a comment that said Sherfane Rutherford performed well, despite not playing a single game for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

New Zealand stars Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson had played in IPL 2024.

The Black Caps have performed poorly during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where they were first bowled out for 75 by Afghanistan and then failed to reach 150 against the West Indies, leaving them virtually out with two games still to play.